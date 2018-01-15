Monday Talk: 'Cong criticises BJP for not creating jobs. Has it given one suggestion as how to increase the same,' asks Naveen Kumar

Recently, the deaths of 44 people here created a lot of political heat in the national capital. The incident resulted in opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blaming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for negligence and Delhi government, in turn, blamed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.In order to know more about what's going on in the political corridors of Delhi,who spoke on a number of topics.Here are important excerpts from the interview:During winter this year, 44 people died in Delhi. How do you see this?44 people died in a matter of just seven days. In total, many more people have died due to cold. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not seriously performing his duty.Delhi government claims that BJP is not allowing it to work properly. How truth is behind this?Delhi government is not working as per the constitution and when we point it out, it puts the blame on us. If AAP government works as per the constitution, there will be no issues.Delhi CM does unconstitutional work so that he can create controversy.There are rumours going on that closeness between Kapil Mishra and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari is increasing. What Delhi BJP has to say on this?See, we have no nexus as such. Whatever we say, we do...we do it openly.Recently, SC ordered re-investigation into 186 cases related to anti-Sikh riots. Your comments on this.1984 anti-Sikh riots were organised by the Congress. Since then, many times demands were raised for investigation. However, whenever Congress came to power in the Centre it manipulated the entire episode and hence the community not got justice. This recent order of the apex court is welcomed by us and we hope that the Sikh community will get justice soon.Who will be BJP's CM candidate in Delhi during assembly election in 2020?It will be too early to respond or to answer this question. However, one thing I can assure you that party will decide on this and candidate will be from within the party.What will be the major issues for BJP during Delhi assembly election in 2020?Delhi is facing several issues, there are many problems in Delhi. Housing, availability of drinking water, cleaning of river Yamuna and education will be the main issues in addition to many other.If BJP comes to power in Delhi, how it will going to deal with traffic problem in the national capital?Our government at the Centre is already putting efforts to ease traffic in Delhi. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, is giving his best to solve this matter.What Delhi BJP has to say about the recent madarsa controversy and about the letter of Waseem Rizvi in which he has requested PM Modi to ban madarsas?Way back in 2008, I wrote a book Benaqab in which I addressed in depth about what happens inside madarsas.Waseem has written a letter. He has full right to express his views and now it is up to PM Narendra Modi and BJP government at the Centre to decide how to deal with this.But, I also personally believe that those madarsas in which anti-national activities are going on should be closed.There is a problem of lakhs of unauthorized constructions and commercial establishments in Delhi. How can this problem be solved?This problem has to be solved by the Delhi government. They can shift these unauthorised commercial establishments to proper industrial areas like Bawana industrial area and Ghazipur Mandi.Lastly, I want to say that opposition just for the sake of opposition is wrong. Congress has been criticising BJP for not creating jobs. I want to ask from Congress that give us one constructive suggestion as how to increase jobs in India. I hope after reading this interview, Congress will respond to my this question.