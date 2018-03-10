 Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband speaks up
10 Mar 2018
New Delhi: As the matter between Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan is intensifying, fresh details about their past lives are emerging. Jahan, who has leveled very serious charges against Shami and his family, had her second marriage with a cricketer; as her first marriage was with a man in Kolkata.

Speaking to ABP News, her ex-husband SK Saifuddin told that he had two daughters with Hasin; and both of them live with him at present. He also revealed that Hasin and his daughters talk to each other on phone 2-3 times a week.

Hasin had a divorce with Saifuddin in 2010, on being asked he says “she wanted to stand on her own feet and make something out of her life”.

On being further questioned he said “both of us had a love marriage. She was in class 10th when I proposed to her.

He further added saying, he has nothing to do with her anymore and wouldn’t intervene in her personal life.

