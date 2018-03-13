WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan manhandles journalist in Kolkata

Kolkata: The wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, who had leveled allegations of extra marital relations on her husband; lost her cool on media and ‘manhandled’ a cameraperson on Tuesday.The incident took place in Kolkata, where Hasin Jahan can be seen getting violent and screaming at the journalist.The incident took place only days after certain details about her previous life emerged. In an interview to ABP News, her ex husband, Saifuddin revealed that she was a very ambitious person and wanted to make something out of her life. He also revealed that both of them had a love marriage and she had two daughters from her first marriage.Hasin Jahan married Shami after she fell in love with him during IPL, where she was working as a cheerleader in 2014. The two met in 2012 and fell in love.Hasin Jahan has one daughter with Shami as well.With new allegations being levied and fresh incidents happening every day, the entire matter is getting murkier day by day.No action has been taken against Hasin Jahan so far for getting violent at the scribe.Watch full video: (Courtesy:Vinit Kumar Tewari Youtube)