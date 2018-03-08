Mohammed Shami shares Holi pictures with wife to say that all was well between them

"When it comes to the relationship between us, we have celebrated Holi together and went to shopping after I came back from the South Africa tour. She has also shared our Holi pictures on the social media. I then went to Dharamsala and suddenly this case comes us," Shami said.

After being accused of infidelity and domestic violence, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has dismissed reports and said it was a conspiracy to ruin his game.Shami said all the allegations leveled by his wife Hasin Jahan are "baseless".He further showed the photographs of Holi celebration with his wife and said that everything was fine between the two till then. He said that he does not know the reason behind these allegations."All allegations are baseless, they do not have any meaning or hold any ground. I cannot say anything about the case until the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game and reputation"Shami said that his wife didn’t pick up his call when he tried to call her, but he spoke to his father-in-law. He said "I contacted my father in law, he spoke to me very nicely and I think the things will sort out soon," he added.Mohammad Shami’s wife on Wednesday came in public and accused him of domestic violence and extramarital affairs. Hasin Jahan made the second statement and called the cricketer a ‘big flirt’. She also shared a series of photos, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with many women.Jahan shared the screenshots but she removed them minutes after Shami posted his response on twitter. Her Facebook profile has been deactivated as per latest updates.