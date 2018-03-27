Mohammed Shami 'refuses to meet me', says Hasin Jahan; Video shows otherwise

"I had come to see Mohammed Shami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said 'I will see you in court now'," Hasin Jahan said, reported news agency ANI.
However, she quickly changed her own words and added, "Yes he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard."
Yes he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard: Hasin Jahan on #MohammedShami pic.twitter.com/WdGGJA36Lo
Meanwhile, a video has emerged showing the cricketer meeting his wife in a place which appears to be a hotel.
Earlier in the day, Hasin took a flight from Kolkata to Delhi with daughter to visit the injured cricketer.
She had levied charges of infidelity, domestic violence, attempt to murder against Shami earlier this month.
On Saturday, Shami was returning to Delhi from Dehradun to join the Delhi Daredevils team when his car collided with a truck in the Aarohi area in Dehradun.
On his accident, she said, “Whatever has happened between us, he is still my husband and I am worried after hearing the news about his accident.”
