Shami reacts to wife's allegations, says 'it's a conspiracy to ruin my reputation, game'



Hi

I'm Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai.

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018

Shami, who is currently in Dharamshala for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, urged all not to believe in whatever is being circulated about his personal life."Whatever news is being circulated about our personal life is absolutely false. It's a part of a major conspiracy against me," Shami wrote on Twitter."This is a (part of) major conspiracy against me in order to damage my reputation and game," he added.Shami's wife has accused the Indian pacer of indulging in extramarital affairs and causing her both mental and physical torture for more than two years.Hasin Jahan shared a series of photos, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with many women. Jahan also claimed she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of an iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. I couldn't finish reading his chats in an entire night. He has relationships with multiple women in India as well as abroad,” said Jahan, speaking exclusively to ABP News.Jahan, who is planning to take legal actions against her husband, said Shami and his family members were torturing her for a period of more than two years with attempts of trying to kill her.“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” claimed Jahan.Jahan shared the screenshots on Tuesday but she removed them minutes after Shami posted his response in twitter. In fact, her Facebook profile has been deactivated as per latest updates.However, Shami's coach Badruddin Siddiqui came in support of the cricketer saying the allegations are absolutely baseless."Shami is a very shy person, used to always stay away from crowds. I know him and his family very well. His wife's accusation totally false. The couple should have sorted out the matter among themselves. Last time I spoke to him was during South Africa tour," Siddiqui said.Whether the allegations have any mettle or not, the Shami-Jahan saga certainly has its very own twisted plots, which are yet to unfold.