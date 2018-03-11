Mohammed Shami likely to be questioned by Kolkata Police todayMohammed Shami likely to be questioned by Kolkata Police: Top developmentsMohammed Shami likely to be questioned by Kolkata police today: Top developments





Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan publicly shared screenshots, claiming Shami had extra-marital affairs with multiple women on March 6. Later on she also accused Shami and his family of physical and mental assault, going to the extent of



“I still don’t hold her wrong. She is under someone's influence and is being brainwashed. We often fought in the past but sorted it out as well,” Shami said.



Shami, who hasn’t been in any touch with his wife after the startling allegations, said things changed in a matter of three-four days.



“Everything was fine. She bid me goodbye with a broad smile before I left for Dharamasala for the Deodhar Trophy. That’s why it baffles me more. I want to know what happened it a matter of three-four days that she came up with such strong allegations, not only against me but also my entire family.”



Shami’s wife even charged him of accepting money from a Pakistani girl and questioned his



Shami however, dismissed everything and demanded thorough investigation. “Whether it is me in the audio clip or not can be cleared later and it will be cleared once investigations are done with. If I had taken any money then it must reflect in my transactions. So I would request everyone to wait for the investigations,” Shami said.

To support her claims, she also released an audio clip in which she is interrogating Shami about a girl called Alisbah.

A notice is likely to be issued to Shami by the Police asking him to appear before it in the high profile case.On Saturday, members of the women’s grievance cell had met Shami's wife Hasin Jahan and recorded her statement.Shami has demanded a thorough investigation into the allegation levelled against him by his wife.On Saturday, an emotional Mohammed Shami also made an appeal through ABP News of resolving all the disputes and get back to his family as soon as possible.In a heartfelt emotional interview with ABP News, Shami tried to clear the air and resolve the matter with his wife Hasin Jahan.“I’m devastated, the allegations came as a shock to me, I will still stand as a wall to protect the image of my wife and daughter. I don’t think anybody can understand what I’m going through right now. I can only hope that she understands my side of the story and resolves it,” Shami told ABP News in an exclusive interview.“My only concern is the well being of my family. I want my family to be together at any cost. I will do all possible things to win their trust back.”“Whenever I think about the allegations, my daughter’s face comes up in front of me. I want her to be secured, I worry about her future, her well being. She is only two and a half years old. If not anything else then I want things to get back to normality for her,” said an emotional Shami, struggling hard to hold back his tears.