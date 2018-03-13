Kolkata police write to BCCI, ask for Mohammed Shami's travel details

The police have also seized the mobile phone which wife Hasin Jahan claimed was Shami's and which she was carrying when he accused him of adultery at a news conference."We have written to the BCCI for the detailed itinerary of Mohammad Shami during the South Africa tour," joint commissioner, crime, Praveen Tripathi said on Monday.Allegations have surfaced that Shami had taken a detour through Dubai while returning to India. Investigators said they were yet to verify whether Shami was the only Indian player to take a detour through Dubai. If yes, they will like to know who funded the trip.Hasin has alleged that Shami had stayed with a Pakistani woman in Dubai.The police asked Hasin on Monday to visit Lalbazar and submit the cellphone which she had been showing as purported proof of his alleged affairs. Hasin handed the phone to officers of the women's grievance cell in the detective department."The phone will be sent for forensic tests," an officer said. According to sources, the primary reason for sending the phone for forensic tests is to extract chat details and find out whether more than one SIM had been used in the phone.