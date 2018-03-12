Mohammed Shami had 'affair' with South African woman as well: Hasin Jahan

Kolkata: Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has slapped another allegation on her husband and this time she said that cricketer had an "affair" with a South African woman as well.She said that it all started when Shami had went to South Africa this year to play the test match and one-day series.With that woman too, Shami had WhatsApp chats, Hasin Jahan alleged.Hasin Jahan, on Monday, once again visited Lal Bazar police station here. She also submitted some more documents.If sources are to be believed, cops have taken mobile phone (of Shami) under their custody.Meanwhile, some relatives from cricketer's family on Monday reached Kolkata to reconcile the matter between the couple. They also had a word with Hasin Jahan's lawyer.Hasin Jahan has lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against Mohammed Shami.