Mohammed Shami booked for attempt to murder, domestic violence

Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had submitted a written complaint to Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi following which a case was registered against Shami at Jadavpur Police status under sections 498a (domestic violence), 323 and 307 (attempt to murder), 506 and 306 of the IPC.In her complaint, Hasin claimed Shami and his family members pressurised her to leave Shami by giving him divorce because they wanted him to get married to another woman.She said Shami wanted to marry a "multimillionaire girl", who is a Bollywood actress from Mumbai and claimed Shami was also in touch with a Pakistani woman.Jahan said she tried her level best to adjust with Shami but when she got to know that he is "going to marry a Pakistani girl" and she has to "stay in his life as a kept" then she started "hue and cry".She said she reacted after listening to this and a "hot altercation" took place between her and Shami. This is what, she said, forced her to make public explicit chats, photographs and "illicit relations" of Shami on the social media.She also alleged that Shami forced her to make sexual relationship with his brother when she visited his native village.Jahan further claimed Shami's family "tried to kill" her by "mixing" sleeping pills in her food but she managed to escape and returned to Kolkata safe.However, Quashing all allegations levelled against him, Shami had on Thursday reiterated that it was all a conspiracy to defame him and demanded a proper investigation on the allegations made by Hasin.Responding to the match-fixing allegations levelled by his wife on Thursday, the 27-year-old said, “She has lost her mental balance, all the allegations made by Hasin are baseless and she will have to provide evidence to prove them. I’ve been trying to reach her by phone but she is not picking my calls.”In an exclusive chat with ABP News, the cricketer had said that Hasin is trying to disturb him mentally with series of allegations.