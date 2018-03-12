Amroha farm house behind Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan marital strife, calim Sources

Sources said Shami wanted to open a sports academy in his hometown Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) and has purchased around 60 acres (150 bigah) of land for the same purpose.The cricketer has invested over Rs. 10 crores in the farmhouse but the investment angered Hasin Jahan as she wanted Shami to buy land and property in West Bengal, the source said.Shami hails from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh and currently resides in Kolkata with his wife and daughter and represents Bengal in first-class cricket.The family source believed the disagreement over the purchase of property in Amroha led to the marital strife between Shami and Hasin.Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan stunned the cricket fans last week by claiming Shami had extra-marital affairs with multiple women. She also accused Shami and his family of physical and mental assault and lodged an FIR with the Lalbazar Police Station in Kolkata.Shami has unequivocally denied all the allegations and claimed a major conspiracy behind these charges. He said he would go to any extent to save his family.Shami has demanded a thorough investigation into the allegation levelled against him by his wife.However, speaking to the media, Hasin Jhan on Sunday said the Shami is twisting the facts and not responding "clearly" to the allegations of extramarital affairs and domestic violence she has levelled against him."He is making up all sorts of things to save himself and not answering clearly. He is actually beating around the bush and avoiding questions," Hasin told the media during a press meet.Hasin said she tried her level best to save their relationship but Shami was not ready to accept his mistakes."I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake but he didn't listen to me. At last, I was forced to reveal his wrongdoings in public. It is Shami, who is at fault. His misdeeds are now out in open," Hasin said.She claimed Shami has changed his behavior towards her and tried to be nice after he got to know that his phone was with her."As soon as he got to know that his phone was missing and I have got its access he started behaving well. This was all out of fear. He was afraid that his wrongdoings would be revealed. Had I not got hold of his phone, he would have ran away to Uttar Pradesh and sent me a divorce notice by now," she said.