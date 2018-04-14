Mohali: This man claims to have shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma

“Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya.(I, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, want to tell you'll that I'm behind the shooting of Parmish Verma),” the post claims.
The post has been shared more than 1000 times.
Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, who shot into fame with his song 'Gaal Nahin Kadhnai', was shot at by some unidentified assailants in Mohali today.
Verma was admitted to a private hospital. The singer was, reportedly, out of danger.
"Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg," Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said, reported news agency PTI.
A case was registered in this regard and an investigation was underway, said cops.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -