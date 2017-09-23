 Mohali: Senior journalist, mother found dead at home
  Mohali: Senior journalist, mother found dead at home

"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.

Updated: 23 Sep 2017 04:50 PM
KJ Singh

Mohali (Pb): Senior journalist KJ Singh and his nonagenarian mother were found dead at their residence here, police said on Saturday.
"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said. (Visuals from the house below)

mohali 7 mohali 8 mohali 9 mohali 10

Singh was in his sixties while his mother Gurcharan Kaur was 92 years old.
Prima facie it appears to be case of robbery followed by murder. Some valuable items in the house were said to be missing. Police said they were investigating the matter.

Senior police officials have reached the spot.

Singh had worked with The Tribune and some other publications.

