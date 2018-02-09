Modi's success mantras to MPs: Take welfare schemes announced in Budget to masses

Modi, in the BJP parliamentary meeting, said that the MPs' success is linked to the parties performance. Calling the Budget especially positive for farmers and the poor, Modi said popularising the welfare schemes would lead to the party winning in the polls.He also gave an example of a health insurance scheme announced by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for 10 crore families.He urged his MPs to run an intensive campaign for creating awareness about this year's Budget among the people of their constituencies.He asked them to hold mock parliaments in various places to discuss the budget and praised Arun Jaitley's reply in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on it, PTI said quoting BJP leaders present in the meeting.Modi also heaped praise on BJP national President Amit Shah for his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha in which he cornered the Congress party over a range of issues.He asked MPs to hold "lunch pe charcha" to spread the good points of the Union Budget 2018-19 among the people.In the same meeting, Amit Shah attacked the Congress and its President for raising questions over the Rafale deal."The broader details of the deal have been shared in Parliament. But every detail, including those about its weapons and their cost, cannot be made public," Shah said.He also hit out at Rahul for creating pandemonium in the Lok Sabha during the Modi's reply to the debate on the President's address."Rahulji's style of politics is undemocratic. Hence there was such disruption in the Lok Sabha during the speech of the Prime Minister," Shah said.