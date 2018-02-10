Modi's return to power will result in 'President's rule' says Hardik

: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said there would be "President's rule" if Modi comes back to power after the 2019 General Elections.He also called for a unity of non-BJP parties to fight against the Modi government which was "trying to divide the country"."If Narendra Modi comes back to power after the next year's Lok Sabha elections there would be President's rule. All non-BJP parties should unite to fight against the government which has been trying to divide the country," he told Bengali news channel ABP Ananda.Patel also criticised Prime Minister for his comments in Parliament against the opposition."I want to see someone as the Prime Minister of the country who will speak on education, health, employment, agriculture and security or safety of the country but not someone who spends 90 minutes criticising the opposition in the Parliament. I do not want such a Prime Minister," he said.Praising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "simplicity", he promised to campaign for her in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bengal.The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti Convenor had met Banerjee on Friday evening and said he was asked to join her Trinamool Congress.Referring his meet with Banerjee, Patel said: "I have learned a lot from the meeting with Mamata di and was amazed by her simplicity despite being the Chief Minister of a big state like Bengal. She told me how to talk to the people and how to work listening to everybody."Describing Banerjee as a "powerful woman", Patel said that she spoke to him about her days of struggle.