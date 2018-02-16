 Modi's Pariksha Par Charcha: PM interacts with students over upcoming exams
Updated: 16 Feb 2018 01:02 PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a special consuling session to school students who would be appearing for the upcoming exams, in ‘Parikasha par charcha’ event. The event took place at Talkatora stadium in the national capital.

LIVE UPDATES:

  • PM Modi begins his speech, tells students "I am not a PM today, I am your friend"

  • "I thank my teachers to keep the student alive in me" says PM Modi

  • Students usually worship Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. But on the day of exam, they worship Lord Hanuman: PM

  • PM encourages students to practice yoga for better concentration

  • "Self confidence comes from regular practice" says PM Modi

  • HRD minister Prakash Javadekar addresses students, "lauds PM Modi's initiative of interacting with students"

  • "Via PM  research fellowship program, we will fight against brain drain" says Prakash Javadekar




  • PM Modi reaches the hall of Talkatora Stadium


The event was especially organised for students who would be appearing for class 10 and class 12 students.

PM Modi was also accompanied by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

