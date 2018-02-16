Modi's Pariksha Par Charcha: PM interacts with students over upcoming exams

LIVE UPDATES:
- PM Modi begins his speech, tells students "I am not a PM today, I am your friend"
- "I thank my teachers to keep the student alive in me" says PM Modi
- Students usually worship Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. But on the day of exam, they worship Lord Hanuman: PM
- PM encourages students to practice yoga for better concentration
- "Self confidence comes from regular practice" says PM Modi
- HRD minister Prakash Javadekar addresses students, "lauds PM Modi's initiative of interacting with students"
- "Via PM research fellowship program, we will fight against brain drain" says Prakash Javadekar
- PM Modi reaches the hall of Talkatora Stadium
The event was especially organised for students who would be appearing for class 10 and class 12 students.
PM Modi was also accompanied by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
First Published: 16 Feb 2018 12:17 PM