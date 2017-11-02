 Modi, Trump vow to fight terrorism together
Search

Modi, Trump vow to fight terrorism together

Modi expressed condolences for the deaths caused by the terrorist attack in New York on Tuesday, the White House statement said on Wednesday.

By: || Updated: 02 Nov 2017 07:26 AM
Modi, Trump vow to fight terrorism together

AP Photo/File

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump vowed during a phone call to continue jointly fighting terrorism, according to the White House.

Modi expressed condolences for the deaths caused by the terrorist attack in New York on Tuesday, the White House statement said on Wednesday.

"Modi strongly condemned terrorism, and offered thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families," it said.

"The two leaders resolved that India and the United States will continue to fight together against the global scourge of terrorism."

Eight people - six of them foreign tourists - were killed when a Uzbek immigrant, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, drove a van into bicyclists and pedestrians near the 9/11 memorial.

The attack was linked to the Islamic State (IS) because of statements he made after his arrest, authorities said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story NTPC blast: Rahul Gandhi breaks from Gujarat tour, to visit site of incident

trending now

INDIA
Terrorists arrested in Bhopal have links with BJP: Ahmed ...
VIDEO
Improvement in ease of doing business will make India ...
VIDEO
India win the 1st T20I against New Zealand ...