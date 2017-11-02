Modi, Trump vow to fight terrorism together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump vowed during a phone call to continue jointly fighting terrorism, according to the White House.Modi expressed condolences for the deaths caused by the terrorist attack in New York on Tuesday, the White House statement said on Wednesday."Modi strongly condemned terrorism, and offered thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families," it said."The two leaders resolved that India and the United States will continue to fight together against the global scourge of terrorism."Eight people - six of them foreign tourists - were killed when a Uzbek immigrant, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, drove a van into bicyclists and pedestrians near the 9/11 memorial.The attack was linked to the Islamic State (IS) because of statements he made after his arrest, authorities said.