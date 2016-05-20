Modi to visit US in June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington at the invitation of US President Barack Obama on June 4-5 during the course of which the two sides will work to consolidate the progress made in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, the external affairs ministry stated on Friday.“The India-US bilateral strategic partnership has developed strongly, particularly during the last two years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Obama,” the ministry said in a statement.“The main objective of the forthcoming visit of the prime minister would be to consolidate the progress made in diverse areas such as economy, energy, environment, defence and security, and to intensify cooperation for the future,” it said.Modi has also been invited by the Speaker of the US House of Representative, Paul Ryan, to address a joint meeting of the US Congress which he has accepted.According to the statement, Modi will be the first foreign leader to be given this honour in 2016.“The US Congress has been a source of strength for the India-US strategic partnership and the India Congressional Caucus is the largest such group in the US Congress,” it said.“During the visit, the prime minster will have interaction with CEOs of major US companies. Realisation of the full potential of our economic partnership has been a key priority for both the countries and the progress achieved in this regard is reflected in the increased investment flows,” it added.