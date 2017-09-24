Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur







Ye bohot badi saugaat hai, main Himachal Pradesh ki janta ki taraf se PM ka dhanyavaad karta hoon: JP Nadda,Health Min on AIIMS in Bilaspur pic.twitter.com/M45uYYkLyq

About AIIMS:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of an AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur town on October 3, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Sunday.AIIMS Bilaspur is another milestone in the list of achievements of the NDA government in the health sector, an official statement quoting Nadda said.The minister said AIIMS Bilaspur would provide the much needed tertiary medical services to a vast population of not only Himachal Pradesh but the other northern states too.The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are a group of autonomous public medical colleges of higher education and these institutes have been declared by an Act of Parliament as Institutes of National Importance.In 1956, AIIMS Delhi, the fore-runner parent excellence institution, was established.(With inputs from agencies)