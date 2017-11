Modi to address election rallies in Himachal Pradesh today

Shimla: With Himachal Pradesh elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in the state on Thursday, BJP leaders said.He will address a rally in Rehan in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district at 11.30 am and another in Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib at 2 pm.The Prime Minister will also address rallies in Sundernagar in Mandi, Rait in Shahpur and Palampur in Kangra district on November 4, and in Kullu and Una on November 5.BJP president Amit Shah, who has already addressed six election meetings so far, will address more meetings in Una and Kangra on November 5.Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 9.