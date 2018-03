: The preparation for the 2019 election have started in full swing and at the new BJP’s headquarters, Prime Minister who was addressing the party MPs in New Delhi on Friday evening said we (BJP) will win 2019 elections but ‘Netas’ should also win the heart of people.During the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he advised MP’s to use social media in a big way to campaign the government’s initiatives.The MP's were also asked to have at least 3 lakh followers on their respective Twitter accounts.The MPs have been also told to personally visit their respective constituencies as well.