Nehru was against Somnath temple where you are praying today, Modi reminds Rahul



Congress VP Rahul Gandhi starts his campaign with Darshan at Somnath Mandir #Congress_Aave_Chhe pic.twitter.com/jNehfwgugz

— MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) November 29, 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no opportunity to attack Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in his Gujarat rally speeches. Addressing one on Wednesday, Modi said that if there was no Sardar Patel, the temple would not have been built since Jawaharlal Nehru was reluctant about the construction.Modi referred to Somnath temple as Rahul Gandhi visited the temple today and offered prayers."If there was no Sardar Patel, the temple in Somnath would never have been possible. Today some people are remembering Somanth, I have to ask them - Have you forgotten your history? Your grandfather, our first Prime Minister, was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there," Modi said while addressing an election rally in Prachi.He said that when Dr. Rajendra Prasad was to come to inaugurate the Somnath temple, Pandit Nehru expressed his displeasure."Sardar Patel dreamt about the Narmada but your family did not let that dream fulfil," he said.Hitting out at the Congress for blocking the passage of a bill in Rajya Sabha that confers constitutional status on the National Commission for Backward Classes, Modi said he will ensure that the bill gets passed in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament."Congress is seeking votes of the OBC communities but they should answer why they did not allow the OBC Commission to get Constitutional status all these years. We brought in the move. It was passed by Lok Sabha but stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress has majority."He said that Parliament is meeting soon and he would ensure passage of the Bill."I want to assure you, Congress may try to put roadblocks, I am committed to ensure their designs fail. Parliament is meeting soon and we are going to bring that issue on the floor of the House again. We want to give our OBC communities their due," he said.At a rally before Prachi Modi had also said, "Those who ruled country for 70 yrs must give their report card". Modi's jibe was aimed at Rahul Gandhi who had tweeted earlier this morning asking Modi about promises made in previous state elections.(With IANS inputs)