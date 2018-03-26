Modi is like 'Big Boss' who likes to spy on Indians says Rahul



Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that PM Modi’s NaMo app secretly recorded ‘audio, video, contacts and location’.He attacked PM Modi over allegations of data sharing from his official App without users' consent. Here it is to noted that the application belongoing to Congress was deleted from the Google play store.While countering Rahul's allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "Congress shares app users' data with friends in Singapore".Rahul wrote, Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.Rahul also accused Modi of being the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. He said, "Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP."A French security researcher had claimed that the Narendra Modi app and Congresses' sends all the device info and personal data including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users without consent to a third-party domain belonging to an American company.