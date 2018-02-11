Modi in Oman: PM targets Congress, slams its 'style of misgovernance'



We are working towards making transportation sector co-dependent. Highway, airway, railway and waterway are being integrated together according to each other needs



When decisions are made with pure intent and clear policy, the nation saves money. When the existing resources are best utilised, the country saves money



We renegotiated the oil deals (signed by the previous regimes) with Qatar and Australia and now we have to pay Rs 12,000 crores less that what we would have paid," he said.



With the help of technology, our government used direct benefit transfer scheme and saved over Rs 57,000 crore of money which could have gone into wrong hands



Even out detractors are not opposing the scheme but asking how will it be possible? I just say India is country which once decides, completes the task



The eight lakh Indians in Oman are good-will ambassadors who have contributed to the development of the country. I get a feeling of home in Oman. This is possible only because of the people and the leadership of Oman



For the last three years, we have been improving India's relationship with the Gulf countries.



In his speech, Modi said that with the mantra of "minimum government, maximum governance", his government was working to make the life of citizens easier.He also hit out at the Congress for its style of "misgovernance"."The country cannot progress in the 21st Century with a style of misgovernance. The long list of scams (in previous regime) had harmed India's image. We have worked hard to bring out the country from that phase of misgovernance," he said.Modi told the gathering that his government has scraped 1400-1450 outdated laws, made procedures simple, pays attention to people's problems with sincerity and take action on them as part of efforts to change the culture of governance in new India."All of us are working towards a 'new India' where the poorest of the poor can strive to achieve their dream," Modi said.