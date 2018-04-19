  • Latest News
Modi in London: PM makes BIG revelation about surgical strikes

PM’s address took place in historical Westminster’s central hall. It is a historic because famous personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luthar King have also addressed people from this hall.

Modi in London: PM makes BIG revelation about surgical strikes

Modi in London/ image courtesy: BJP Live

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a 4-day London tour, addressed “Bharat ki baat sabke sath” programme in front of Indian community on Wednesday, and spoke on various important issues.

PM's address took place in historical Westminster's central hall. It is a historic because famous personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luthar King have also addressed people from this hall. Also, the first meeting of United Nations, which took place in 1946, was held in this hall.

Speaking to the masses, PM Modi raised several important issues and made shocking revelations. PM said, that we had informed Pakistan after the surgical strikes were conducted by India. “We called them and told them that bodies of their terrorists are lying and asked them to pick the bodies”.

PM also asserted that India has changed and so have its International policies. “India has changed and its take on terrorism has also changed. We have started giving an eye-for-an-eye” he added.

Besides this, he also spoke on various cases of rape, which have taken place in the country, saying “Rape is very sensitive issue and must not be politicized”.

