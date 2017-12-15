Modi hopes for fruitful winter session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that the winter session of Parliament that starts here on Friday will be productive."The time of the House will be utilised positively on debates in the interest of the nation," Modi told the media ahead of the session.The session, which would continue till January 5, 2018, would discuss many important government initiatives which would have far-reaching impact on the nation, he said."I hope there is constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems," Modi said.He said even in the all-party meeting held on Thursday, there was unanimity to use Parliament's time in a productive and positive manner."I also hope the session will strengthen our democracy and a new confidence will be created to fulfil the expectations of the common man," he added. "We need to take the country forward."