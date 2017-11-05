Modi hits out at Congress for abusing subsidy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the previous Congress-led government for abusing subsidy of Rs 57,000 crore meant for the poor."People used to loot the treasury in the name of subsidies. In the past, 57,000 crore used to get leaked due to rampant corruption in implementing subsidies," Modi said in an election rally here ahead of the state's November 9 assembly polls."Now our policy has stopped the leak. The leaders in Congress cannot bear this, so they are attacking me."Taking potshots at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statement that Re 1 ends up as 15 paise when it reaches villages, Modi said: "Rajiv was such a doctor who diagnosed the problem of corruption but did not do anything about it."He has made sure that the whole of 100 paise now goes to the pockets of the poor."Playing the development card by driving through promotion of tourism in the hill state, the Prime Minister said his government was focusing on laying road networks in the state."I have never seen such enthusiasm for the BJP that I am witnessing this time in Himachal Pradesh. It's a one-sided contest."Donning a Himachali cap, Modi, on his third and last round of election tour of the state, said: "In the last 20 years, there has not been a single election where I have not been involved. But this is an unprecedented election. I know where the wind is blowing."A storm is raging here against the corrupt Congress."