 Padmaavat: 'Modi has surrendered before protesters. He has 56 inch chest only for Muslims,' says Asaduddin Owaisi
By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 02:04 PM
Image: Asaduddin Owaisi/ANI

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM on Thursday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular over the Central government's handling of protests related with Padmaavat movie.

"This is nothing but 'pakoda' politics practiced by BJP. Prime Minister and his party have meekly surrendered before these people who are protesting. He has 56 inch chest only for Muslims," Owaisi said, reported news agency ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial movie Padmaavat is released on Thursday amid huge protest in different parts of the country.

Karni Sena is protesting against the movie and has alleged that history related with queen Padmavati is misrepresented.

