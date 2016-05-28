Modi government failed to create jobs: Congress

Senior Congress leader P. Chadambaram, in a press conference here on completion of two years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, said: "Growth was negative at -0.2 percent in 2014-15 and a meagre 1.1 percent in 2015-16."The government failed to anticipate and tackle the acute distress in rural India, he said.Kashmiri pandit row: Kher hits back at Naseeruddin, finds his comments "foolish""Where are the jobs? The most notable failure of the NDA government has been in job creation," the Congress leader said."The ferment in universities can be partly attributed to the bleak future faced by university graduates. Besides, there are millions of young people who will complete no more than 8 or 10 years of school education and will have no special skills. Where are the jobs for them," Chidambaram said.He further said: "There is little to cheer in the GDP numbers. There is a growing dichotomy between the GDP numbers and the other economic indicators."If calculated under the methodology of the old series, the estimate for 2015-16 would be about 5 percent and not 7.6 percent. The average citizens need jobs and incomes. They do not consume GDP numbers," he added.