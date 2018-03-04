 Modi fear? BSP extends support to SP in UP by-polls
In a meeting this afternoon in Allahabad, BSP decided to support SP.

New Delhi: In the latest development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati has decided to extend support to Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav to keep Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from winning by-polls in the Uttar Pradesh.

"Our workers want to eliminate BJP & that is why the members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have decided to extend support & vote for Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Nagendra Singh Patel in Phulpur by-poll," said Ashok Gautam, BSP Zonal Coordinator, Allahabad, reported ANI.

BSP Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar declared support to SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad in upcoming Gorakhpur by-poll.

By-polls will be held in UP on March 11 as the seats fell vacant after CM Yogi Adityanath took over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Keshav Maurya as his deputy.

The votes will be counted on March 14.

