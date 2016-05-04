 Modi doesn't have DU degree, alleges Kejriwal
By: || Updated: 04 May 2016 06:51 PM
New Delhi:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a BA degree from Delhi University (DU).

"DU refuses to show records of Prime Minister's degree. Why? My info - he did not do BA from DU," the Aam Aadmi Party chief said.

He said there were "no records in DU" and that the purported degree of Modi published by some newspapers were "forged".

"Why is DU refusing (to give) info about Prime Minister's degree? Because he does not have it. No records in DU related to his enrolment, his degree, his marksheets and convocation."

