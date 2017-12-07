 Modi betrayed trust of Gujaratis: Manmohan
By: || Updated: 07 Dec 2017 03:32 PM
File image: Manmohan Singh

Gujarat: As Gujarat is set to go to poll on December 9, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed a press conference in Gujarat and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of betraying with the nation.

Speaking on GST and demonetisation, Manmohan Singh said:

  • Modi shattered the hopes of people via dmeonetisation who believed in him: Manmohan Singh

  • Majority of the black money which PM claimed to have treated via note ban came back after demonetisation: Former PM

  • Government claims that note ban was a bold decision, but in real demonetisation was a disastrous decision who affected the economy adversely: Manmohan Singh

  • India had not recovered from one blunder and the government implemented GST, which further affected our markets and benefitted China: Manmohan Singh

  • Modi betrayed the trust of Gujaratis by not thinking of people of Rajkot in spite of being from Gujarat: Manmohan Singh

