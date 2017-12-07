Modi betrayed trust of Gujaratis: Manmohan

Speaking on GST and demonetisation, Manmohan Singh said:
- Modi shattered the hopes of people via dmeonetisation who believed in him: Manmohan Singh
- Majority of the black money which PM claimed to have treated via note ban came back after demonetisation: Former PM
- Government claims that note ban was a bold decision, but in real demonetisation was a disastrous decision who affected the economy adversely: Manmohan Singh
- India had not recovered from one blunder and the government implemented GST, which further affected our markets and benefitted China: Manmohan Singh
- Modi betrayed the trust of Gujaratis by not thinking of people of Rajkot in spite of being from Gujarat: Manmohan Singh
First Published: 07 Dec 2017 02:44 PM