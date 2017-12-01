PM Modi becomes the most searched personality on Yahoo India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most searched personality on Yahoo India this year, followed by late veteran actor Vinod Khanna and US President Donald Trump, the company said on Friday.In its "2017 Year in Review" for India (YIR) report, Yahoo said that most searched politicians in 2017 included Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.Aadhaar topped the list of the most searched newsy terms of 2017 followed by Goods and Services Tax (GST).Every year, Yahoo publishes the list of top newsmakers and happenings that catches the interest of the Internet users in India in "Year in Review for India".Apart from Modi, political newsmakers list included Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Ram Nath Kovind and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.New entrants including the captain of the Indian Women's cricket team Mithali Raj, actress Athiya Shetty and Mira Rajput joined famous names like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Virat Kohli as this year's favourite stylish Indians.