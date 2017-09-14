Modi, Abe visit museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi

Ahead of their annual bilateral summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday visited Dandi Kutir, India's largest and only museum dedicated to the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi."Preserving the legacy of the Mahatma. Both Prime Ministers made a tour of Dandi Kutir," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said."The museum represents Gandhi's idea of people across lines of class, gender, age and community asserting a common right to slat itself: a symbil to inspire a pluralistic society to march towards independence, Purna Swaraj," a museum's website posting said, a reference to the famous Dandi March led by the Father of the Nation during India's freedom struggle.Earlier in the day, Modi and Abe participated in the ground breaking ceremony of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project being built with Japan's aid.Abe arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day to visit to attend the 12th India-Japan Annual Bilateral Summit.