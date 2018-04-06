Ministry of Defence website allegedly hacked by Chinese hackers



MoD website hacked shows #chinese alphabet/figure on page apart from 'error' pic.twitter.com/VwoMAC2rP6

— Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) April 6, 2018

The website of the Ministry of Defense was reportedly hacked on Friday.When tried to access, the website now shows a Chinese alphabet/figure on page apart from 'error'.As per reports, the google translate of the Chinese alphabet/figure was ‘not early’. The website is flashing the message - "The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later"At the time of publishing this report, the website could still not be accessed. It is believed that website was hacked by China-based hackers.