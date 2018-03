Coimbatore: A 14-year old boy today sustained serious injuries on his thigh when the cell phone he kept in his trouser pocket exploded at Dharapuram town in Tirupur district, police said.Balaraj, a ninth standard student, had kept the cellphone with the charger in his pocket while on his way to school, they said.The cellphone suddenly exploded, resulting in serious injuries in his thighThe boy has been hospitalised, they said.