 MNS goons thrash North Indians in Thane, damage their properties
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • MNS goons thrash North Indians in Thane, damage their properties

MNS goons thrash North Indians in Thane, damage their properties

By: || Updated: 21 Oct 2017 10:27 AM
MNS goons thrash North Indians in Thane, damage their properties

Image courtesy: ABP News

Maharashtra: In yet another incident of violence, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena goons on Saturday created a lot of ruckus by damaging the properties and thrashing North Indians in Thane.

MNS workers at the order of Thackeray beat up North Indian ferry pullers and vendors and also damaged their ferries which are a source of daily wage for them.

The shameful incident comes after Raj Thackeray had sought from Railways to remove these vendors as they create a lot of traffic around the railway station.

mum 5

MNS Chief had warned and gave 15 days’ time to get the North Indian vendors removed, who had come to Maharashtra for bread and butter.

Thackeray had blamed the North Indians for the major stampede that took place at Elphinstone station which killed several people last month.

As per him, the tragedy took place because of rush that is created by North Indian vendors.

This isn’t first time MNS goons have discriminated against North Indians. Several such incidents have been reported in the past.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Yogi Govt. doubles ex-gratia amount for police officials

trending now

INDIA
Jharkhand CM caught on camera driving scooty without helmet
INDIA
VP Naidu undergoes angiography at AIIMS, stent placed: Doctors
INDIA
Instant access to ABP News LIVE TV now on ...