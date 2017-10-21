MNS goons thrash North Indians in Thane, damage their properties

MNS workers at the order of Thackeray beat up North Indian ferry pullers and vendors and also damaged their ferries which are a source of daily wage for them.The shameful incident comes after Raj Thackeray had sought from Railways to remove these vendors as they create a lot of traffic around the railway station.MNS Chief had warned and gave 15 days’ time to get the North Indian vendors removed, who had come to Maharashtra for bread and butter.Thackeray had blamed the North Indians for the major stampede that took place at Elphinstone station which killed several people last month.As per him, the tragedy took place because of rush that is created by North Indian vendors.This isn’t first time MNS goons have discriminated against North Indians. Several such incidents have been reported in the past.