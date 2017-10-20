Mitron, won't speak, won't let anyone speak on Shah-zada: Rahul Taunts Modi on BJP chief's son

"Mitron (friends), will not speak about 'Shah-zada', nor will let anyone speak," he tweeted in Hindi, referring to an interim injunction granted by an Ahmedabad court on a criminal defamation plea filed against news portal 'The Wire' by Jay Shah, the son of BJP president Amit Shah.Gandhi also tagged a news report entitled, "Ahmedabad Court injunction: 'The Wire' barred from writing on Jay Shah".Jay Shah had recently filed a criminal defamation case against The Wire after it published an article claiming the turnover of a company run by him saw a huge rise after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.An Ahmedabad court had on Monday restrained the portal from publishing or broadcasting reports based on the article published by it regarding Jay Shah's firm.Both the Congress and its vice president Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly questioned Modi's "silence" on the issue.Following the publication of the article, the Congress party demanded the removal of Amit Shah as BJP president and constitution of a two-member judicial commission of inquiry comprising judges of the Supreme Court to go into his son's business dealings.Additional Senior Civil Judge of Ahmedabad (rural) court had granted an injunction on Jay Shah's plea on Monday.The judge restrained the defendants from publishing, printing, telecasting, broadcasting or holding debates in any language on the issues mentioned in the article published by the news portal, pending the hearing and disposal of the matter.Zada, zade or zadi are Persian suffixes used as part of titles for members of royalty, denoting the sons and daughters of a king.Gandhi earlier took a swipe at the BJP and the government over the latter extending legal help to Jay Shah in the defamation case."The State's legal help for Shah-zada! Why this, why this Kolaveri Da?," he had earlier tweeted.Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General of India, a top law officer of the Centre, will appear for Jay Shah in the defamation case.