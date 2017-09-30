Missing for 20 years, BSF finds 52-year-old

: After remaining missing for 20 years, a resident of Maharashtra returned home on Friday, thanks to the troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.A police statement said in winter capital Jammu: "Hari Chand Yadav Rao Mahare, son of Yadav Rao Mahare of Chichala, Nagpur district in Maharashtra, returned to his family today (Friday) after 20 years."The 50-year old Hari Chand was apprehended by the BSF near a ditch-cum-bund along the international border near village Allah in Arnia sector, Jammu, on Saturday."He was handed over to Arnia Police Station by the BSF. His family members were contacted and informed about him. On September 26, his son Ranjeet Hari Chand Mahare and brother Shiv Charan Mahare reached Jammu and met him."Today he reached his native village at Maharashtra and reunited with his family members on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami and Dussehra.", the statement read.