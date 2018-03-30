Missing comedian 'Selfie Mausi' posts video on Instagram; says was mentally harassed by family

: Comedian Siddharth Sagar who has been missing for four months on Friday posted an update about his life.In the video with 3,460 views, the comedian talks about suffering mental harassment at the hands of his family members.Siddharth Sagar who is known for his character ‘Selfie Mausi’ on The Kapil Sharma Show also said that that he will share the details in a day or two.The video was posted with the caption: "Right now I'm in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days"The reports of him missing were published in the media after Somi Saxena, who claimed to be his friend, had posted a message on Facebook seeking help to look for Siddharth.Siddharth Sagar has worked in many comedy TV shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan’.