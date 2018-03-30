 Missing comedian 'Selfie Mausi' posts video on Instagram; says was mentally harassed by family
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Missing comedian 'Selfie Mausi' posts video on Instagram; says was mentally harassed by family

Missing comedian 'Selfie Mausi' posts video on Instagram; says was mentally harassed by family

The comedian, Siddharth Sagar, has worked in many comedy TV shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan’.

By: || Updated: 30 Mar 2018 01:06 PM
Missing comedian 'Selfie Mausi' posts video on Instagram; says was mentally harassed by family

Images: Instagram/ sidharthsagar.official

NEW DELHI: Comedian Siddharth Sagar who has been missing for four months on Friday posted an update about his life.

In the video with 3,460 views, the comedian talks about suffering mental harassment at the hands of his family members.



right now im in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days


A post shared by Sidharth Sagar (@sidharthsagar.official) on






Siddharth Sagar who is known for his character ‘Selfie Mausi’ on The Kapil Sharma Show also said that that he will share the details in a day or two.

The video was posted with the caption: "Right now I'm in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days"

The reports of him missing were published in the media after Somi Saxena, who claimed to be his friend, had posted a message on Facebook seeking help to look for Siddharth.



Siddharth Sagar has worked in many comedy TV shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan’.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Will track murderers of RSS activists from abyss: Amit Shah

trending now

VIDEO
Aaj Ki Tareekh: Vijay Mallya marrying girlfriend Pinky Lalwani ...
INDIA
DU student Ayush Nautiyal killed by designer friend Ishtiaq ...
VIDEO
Pulkit Samrat I knew died way back, says ex-wife ...