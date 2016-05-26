Minor girl raped, dumped near railway track in Delhi; CM Kejriwal visits her at AIIMS

Kejriwal raised the issue of full statehood over the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital.“I’ve met the girl and her family. Delhi is not a full state, thus this kind of problems are coming repertedly. And every such incident reminds of having full control over law and order democratically,” Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the victim.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also said that he had sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh."Today I have sought an appoitment with Rajnath Singh, to discuss full statehood," Kejriwal said, adding, "But as it (full statehood) will take some time, so till then, we have to deal with local issues democratically by taking the public and law enforcement agencies together."The minor girl -- who is an orphan and mentally challenged -- is admitted in AIIMS and her condition is stated to be stable now."The accused, whose age is being verified, was apprehended," Joint Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Upadhyay said.The victim lives with her maternal aunt at a village near Pul Prahladpur. She went missing on May 17, and a search operation was conducted but she could not be found. In the wee hours of May 18, locals spotted the girl lying unconscious near the railway track and raised an alarm, a senior police official said.She was then rushed to AIIMS where doctors confirmed the sexual assault and a case was registered under relevant IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.It took the police around a week to identify the accused as the girl is not in a condition to give a statement. The locals were questioned and it emerged that the girl was last seen with the teenager, who is a vagabond, the official said.Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met the girl at AIIMS and the commission later issued notice to the Pul Prahladpur police station seeking to know why it was not informed about the incident.Despite repeated phone calls, DCP (southeast) M S Randhawa could not be reached for comments."The girl has been brutally raped and we are suspecting it to be a case of gangrape. She is mentally challenged. She has severe injuries on her body. She has undergone a major surgery and according to doctors it will take her at least four months to recover. Her condition as of now is critical," Maliwal said."It is shocking that despite the Delhi High Court ruling which mandates informing the Crisis Intervention Cell (CIC) counsellor duly approved by the Commission, as soon as the complaint of sexual assault is received at the police station, but in this case the counsellor was not informed by the police," she added.