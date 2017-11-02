Militants attack CRPF vehicles in Anantanag, 5 jawans injured

#UPDATE Five jawans injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF vehicle in J&K's #Anantnag district. Search operations launched.
According to the CRPF PRO, five paramilitary jawans have been injured in the militant attack. The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital.
CRPF spokesperson said that the vehicle was coming from Jammu when the attack took place. A search operation has been launched to nab the involved unidentified assailants.
#Militants attack security vehicle in J-K's Anantnag district, five #CRPF personnel injured.
Further details are awaited.
