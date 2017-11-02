Militants attack CRPF vehicles in Anantanag, 5 jawans injured



In Jammu Kashimir’s Anantanag district, militants attacked a CRPF vehicle on Thursday where at least five jawans were injured. The militants opened fire on the convoy of the 96 Battalion CRPF at 8.30 am in the morning near the Lazibal Chowk.According to the CRPF PRO, five paramilitary jawans have been injured in the militant attack. The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital.CRPF spokesperson said that the vehicle was coming from Jammu when the attack took place. A search operation has been launched to nab the involved unidentified assailants.Further details are awaited.