MHRD Invites Suggestions On NCERT Curriculum From Public

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Monday invited suggestions from the public on changes that they want to be done in the NCERT curriculum for classes I-XII.



"The MHRD has invited suggestions on rationalizing curriculum for the class I to XII to ensure all-round development of students," a government statement said.



The ministry is seeking to halve the school syllabus prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and CBSE in schools, the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said last month.



A total of six workshops were also organized which included NGOs, education experts, state government officers, and many teachers, to brainstorm the changes, he had told reporters.



The suggestions can be made at the link http://164.100.78.75/DIGI between March 5 (Monday) and April 6.



"(T)here is an urgent need to rationalize the school curriculum because the objective of education is to prepare a good human being from the system. Along with academic education, life skills, experiential learning, physical education and creative skills are needed.



"We need to develop the system where students get time for each of this and can progress in the areas which he or she likes most, therefore there is a continuous demand of rationalization of the syllabus which many people believe is too heavy and inappropriate for age," the statement quoted Javadekar as saying.



