After 'technical issue' in MHA's site, Home and Law ministry websites go offline

Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister, said that the website shall be restored shortly.

Updated: 06 Apr 2018 07:47 PM
New Delhi: The website of the Home Ministry and Law Ministry has been temporarily taken down as part of extra precautions after Defence Ministry's website faced "technical issues" on Friday.

The official website of Ministry of Law and Justice also reportedly encountered technical errors and glitches.

When opened, the home page of the Home Ministry site (www.mha.gov.in) displayed a message "the requested service is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for Inconvenience. It would be available soon."





An official spokesperson said the National Informatics Centre, which hosts the MHA site, is upgrading the security system of the website leading to its temporary suspension.

ALSO READ: Ministry of Defence website allegedly hacked by Chinese hackers

"The requested service is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for Inconvenience. It would be available soon," is the message that comes when one opens the MHA website.

The spokesperson said the move has been taken as part of extra precautions.

The MHA site was down soon after the news came that the defence ministry's website was hacked. When tried to access, the website now shows a Chinese alphabet/figure on page apart from 'error'.

