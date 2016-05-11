MHA official goes missing ahead of CBI questioning, leaves emotional letter for family

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Under Secretary Anand Joshi, who was to be questioned by the CBI in connection with a corruption case today, is missing from home.Joshi has left an emotional letter for his family in which he claims to be subjected to mental harassment.In a moving appeal to his wife, Joshi asked her to take care of their children and assume the role of both parents, as he is leaving home in search of peace."I am leaving home. Please do not look for me. Now, you (his wife) have to take care of kids by becoming both father and mother," he said in the letter.Joshi, who stands accused of corruption and murky dealings with certain NGOs, further said that he had never imagined that his 'patriotism' and integrity would lead to such a situation wherein he has been accused of corruption."Probably, my patriotism became my biggest enemy. I am saddened at leaving you all, but I am not able to handle myself," he added.Meanwhile, the CBI has denied harassing Joshi, stating that raids and searches were carried out as part of the investigation.Posted in the MHA's Foreigners Division, Joshi reportedly had access to files related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). He is accused of accepting bribes for getting FCRA clearances done.Joshi has, however, refuted the charges, saying he was 'pressurised' by his superiors to give clean chit to some organisations.The CBI had on Monday registered case against the Under Secretary under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act after conducting raids at four locations, including Joshi's residence and office.The CBI had said that cash worth Rs. 7.5 lakh and certain 'incriminating documents', including files pertaining to THE MHA and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, were recovered from the premises of the officer during the raid.