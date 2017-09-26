Mentally challenged girl gang-raped in Rajasthan

An 11-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Rajasthans Pali district, the police said today.According to the police, the accused Irshad Ali and Mobin Ali somehow lured the girl when she had gone to get her bicycle puncture repaired at their shop yesterday.They allegedly took the girl to a secluded place in Lambia town and took turns to rape her.Both the accused were booked for kidnapping, gang-rape and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.Irshad was arrested yesterday while hunt for his accomplice is still on, they said.Meanwhile, a market in Lambia town remained shut today in protest against the gang-rape of the minor girl, police said.