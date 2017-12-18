Mehbooba greets Modi on Gujarat, Himachal victories

Mehbooba Mufti described the election results in these states as an endorsement of the governance and developmental agenda of the Prime Minister."These results are an endorsement of his (Modi) government's governance, developmental and economic agenda. I hope the Prime Minister would give a new impetus to his developmental and political agenda," the Chief Minister said in a statement."Under the determined leadership of Narendra Modi, people of Jammu and Kashmir have nurtured the hope of resolution of many of their monumental problems and difficulties," she said, adding that "time has come to meet the challenges boldly and ensure a dignified and peaceful resolution of the problems confronting the state so that a peaceful, safe and prosperous future to our younger generation is ensured".