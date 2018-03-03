Meghalaya trends: With no party getting clear majority, state moving towards hung-assembly

It appears that one of the north-east states, Meghalaya is moving towards a hung-assembly as tends show no clear winner in the state.According to the latest trends, Congress was leading on 21 seats, National People's Party (NPP) on 18, others on 14 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on six seats.Commenting on this, BJP's north-east head Ram Madhav said, reported ANI-"In Meghalaya a divided result is a possibility, we will see that a non-Congress Govt is formed there. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji is leaving for Meghalaya shortly."Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the party workers and said, reported ANI-"Our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. Important day in Indian politics."Polling was held on 27 February 2018 to elect 59 of 60 members. The scheduled election in Williamnagar constituency was delayed to an undetermined date following the death of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathone Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on February 18, 2018.