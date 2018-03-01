Meghalaya poll results LIVE UPDATES:

The result of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election is being announced today. Polling for the same was held on 27 February 2018 to elect 59 of 60 members. The scheduled election in Williamnagar constituency was delayed to an undetermined date following the death of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathone Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on February 18, 2018.The incumbent Congress government, led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is seeking to win for the third time in a row. On the other hand, BJP is trying to arm-twist power.Meghalaya recorded 84.86 per cent polling in the Assembly election, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.In 2013 Assembly elections in the state, the voter turnout was 86.82 percent. This year's polling percentage is expected to go up further after voting in Williamnagar constituency, he said.15,35,846 voters out of the total 18.09 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in 59 constituencies.The highest turnout was recorded at Mookaiaw constituency where 93.21 per cent voters exercised their franchise, and the least was registered in North Shillong which witnessed 60.79 per cent polling.Re-polling at a booth in Meghalaya conducted on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said. The repolling at the Kyndong Tuber polling booth under Raliang assembly constituency was necessitated due to an error in the voting machine.More than 15,000 voters have been rewarded with 'early voter medals' in Meghalaya which went to polls.Five early voters from each of the 3025 polling stations in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies were rewarded with 'early voter medals' by the state Election Commission. Some of these early voters were the enthusiastic first-time voters who were spotted in the queues as early as 6 am.