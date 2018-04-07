Meghalaya minister's son rams car into cops, kills one

: A police constable was killed and another seriously injured when the Meghalaya Health Minister A L Hek's son, Aibansharai Nongsiej rammed his Mercedes into their motorcycle at around midnight last night.The incident took place at Fourthfurlong area in the town and the minister's 28-year-old son was at the driving seat at the time, East Khasi Hills district SP Davis Marak.Constable P D Sangma who is an armed branch jail personnel was rushed to the civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead while the other constable who with him on the bike is said to be in critical condition.Asked he said Aibansharai appeared to be alone in the vehicle when the accident occured and had helped in taking the policemen to the hospital.The SP said both the vehicles were seized and investigation is on to find out if the ministers son was in an inebriated condition when he was driving the car."We are waiting for a medical report in the case," Marak said.Hek said his son is cooperating with the investigation in this regards